Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,788 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

