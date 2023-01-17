Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,433 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

