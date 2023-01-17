Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,912 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after purchasing an additional 553,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $156.51 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

