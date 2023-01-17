Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 44,694 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,795,000 after acquiring an additional 660,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

