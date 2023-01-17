Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,111 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

