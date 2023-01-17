Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 494,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,864. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

