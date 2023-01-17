Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

TDY opened at $416.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.77 and a 200 day moving average of $387.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

