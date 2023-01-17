Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $202,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.48. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.