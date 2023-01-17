Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700,625 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.51%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

