Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Down 0.9 %

IVZ stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.