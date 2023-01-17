Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $2.77 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341,273 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

