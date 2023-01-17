Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,199 shares of company stock worth $4,505,991. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

