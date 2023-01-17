Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BURL opened at $225.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $243.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

Featured Articles

