Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,690,000 after purchasing an additional 271,776 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

ALLY opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

