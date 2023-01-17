Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

