Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,800 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Assurant by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Assurant by 285.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 103.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.66.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.