Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,900 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $251.84 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $308.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average of $232.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.