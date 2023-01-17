Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,100 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 629.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,783.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $17,059,059. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

