Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,100 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash Price Performance

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $136.85.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

