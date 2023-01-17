Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,500 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

MRO opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

