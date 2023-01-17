Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,800 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $220,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $95,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.5% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 52.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

