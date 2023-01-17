Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,100 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

