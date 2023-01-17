Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,900 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

