Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.