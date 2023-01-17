Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.27-$1.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.36.

MHK stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $175.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

