Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.31.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.