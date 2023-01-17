National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.32 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

