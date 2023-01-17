Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Natuzzi Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.