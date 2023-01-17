NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 240 ($2.93) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 260 ($3.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NCC Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 196.55 ($2.40) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £613.26 million and a PE ratio of 2,807.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($2.99). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.46.

Insider Activity

NCC Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £90,318.76 ($110,212.03).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

