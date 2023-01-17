Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.72. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neovasc will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

