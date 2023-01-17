NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in NetEase by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in NetEase by 6.8% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

