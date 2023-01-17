Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.34.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $538.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.36 and its 200-day moving average is $256.12. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.