NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

