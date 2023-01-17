New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

