Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after buying an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 940,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,405,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,913,000 after purchasing an additional 669,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.