North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southern were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

