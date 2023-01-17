North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 2,407 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

CG stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

