North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARAP. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $875,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $786,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $450,000.

Shares of PARAP stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

