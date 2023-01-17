North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $41.74.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

