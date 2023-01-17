North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 9,044 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

