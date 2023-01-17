North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lazard by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Lazard by 441.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 232,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.94 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

