North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 604.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

