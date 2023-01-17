North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.89% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd E. Siegel purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

SGC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.68 million. Research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -29.02%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.