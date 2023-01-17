North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

