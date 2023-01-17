North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $149,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

