North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $627,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Eaton by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,408,000 after acquiring an additional 190,561 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $171.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.68.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

