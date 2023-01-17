North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Movado Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Movado Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.8 %

MOV stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $806.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

