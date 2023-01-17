North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Miller Industries stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $330.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

