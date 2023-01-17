North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $115,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $386.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.88 and its 200-day moving average is $362.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $535.66.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

