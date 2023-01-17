North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $134,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of WLY opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

